Governor Lamont to Give COVID-19 Briefing at 2 P.M.

The governor will be giving his COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. today.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be joined by Amy Porter, the commissioner of the Department of Aging and Disability Services, and Dr. Albert Ko, the co-chair of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group.

This briefing comes after another briefing from members of the governor’s Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group’s business committee.

The state saw 522 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 34,855. There were 84 new fatalities. The death toll in Connecticut now stands at 3,125.