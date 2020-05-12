governor ned lamont

Governor to Give COVID-19 Briefing at 4 p.m.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be giving a briefing at 4 p.m. on the impact of COVID-19 in Connecticut.

The briefing comes hours after he announced a replacement of the commissioner of the Department of Public Health.

Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford will replace Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell, effective today.

The leadership changes comes a week before some businesses will be able to reopen on May 20.

"We knew that we were moving from simply managing the pandemic to figuring out public health long-term as part of our reopening strategy and I just had to make a decision. I thought this is a good time to make a change," Lamont said Tuesday.

He added that he thought close coordination between the Departments of Public Health and Social Services "made a lot of sense."

 "I think in terms of public health long-term, I want closer coordination between our different departments, starting with social services and I think Deidre has a degree in public health, is a doctor, obviously nursing homes are managed by DSS, managed by Public Health. I wanted closer coordination," Lamont said.

The news briefing will be by teleconference.

