Governor to Give Update on COVID-19 in Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont will be providing an update at 4 p.m. Wednesday on COVID-19 and the impact the virus is having on the state. He has been doing the briefings through video conference.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday that with the coronavirus pandemic expected to continue into June, it gives some indication about his thinking about when Connecticut schools could reopen.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN CONNECTICUT

As of Tuesday, there were 7,781 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, 1,308 people were hospitalized and there have been 277 COVID-19-associted deaths.

CT'S COVID-19 PEAK COULD COME IN WEEKS

The latest forecast from a respected COVID-19 model from the University of Washington shows the peak of the coronavirus in Connecticut might come within two weeks -- on April 22 -- when 138 deaths are expected in a single day. The model projects 4,003 total COVID-19 deaths in the state through the summer.