COVID-19 Positivity Rate Remains at 1.8% in Connecticut

Connecticut has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 1.8% for a third day in a row on Thursday, a number that Gov. Ned Lamont has been concerned about this week.

"We're watching this carefully," Lamont said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The briefing comes as the rate of positive tests in Connecticut has increased over the last several weeks.

The state saw 192 positive test results from 10,372 tests. The state's 7-day rolling average positivity rate is at 1.3%, according to Gov. Lamont.

There were 3 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Thursday. The death toll is now at 4,511.

There was an increase of three hospitalizations.

Gov. Lamont said he was particularly concerned about some hotspots in the state, including Norwich, where the positivity rate is currently 6.7%.

Norwich Public Schools announced Thursday they will transition to all remote learning for two weeks becuase of the increase in cases.

The race is on not just to develop a coronavirus vaccine, but also determine how to distribute it ethically and efficiently. All Americans likely will have access to a developed vaccine within a year to a year and half of approval, but a CDC advisory group is recommending initial doses go to healthcare workers and high risk groups first.