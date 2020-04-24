Governor to Give Update on COVID-19 Response in Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a briefing at 4:15 p.m. to give an update on the state’s efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been 23,100 cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut, 1,947 patients are currently hospitalized and there have been 1,639 COVID-19-associated deaths, according to statistics released on Thursday.

In all, 71,497 people had been tested for COVID-19 as of yesterday.

Lamont; Kathleen Silard, the president and CEO of Stamford Health; and Major General Francis J. Evon Jr., the Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard will all take part in the video conference briefing.