Governor to Give Update on Impact of COVID-19 in Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont will be speaking at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on the impact of COVID-19 in the state.

There have been 14,755 cases of coronavirus in Connecticut, 1,908 people have been hospitalized and there have been 868 deaths.

On Wednesday, the governor urged residents statewide to wear cloth masks in public places to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and said that an executive order requiring the wearing of masks is likely soon.

On Thursday, the state revealed the largest single-day coronavirus-related death total with 200 new deaths reported since the day before.

Lamont said he wants employers and employees to wear masks in any place where public interactions are taking place. The governor singled out grocery stores as a business where he wants to see masks worn.

The governor's recommendation is for cloth-face masks, not surgical masks or N95 respirators, said Josh Geballe, the state's chief operating officer.

Masks can be made of anything you have at home, from an old t-shirt to a pillow cover.