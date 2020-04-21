coronavirus outbreak

Governor to Give Update on Impact of COVID-19 in CT

NBC Universal, Inc.

The governor is going to hold a briefing this afternoon to provide an update on the impact of COVID-19 in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing at 4 p.m.

As of Monday afternoon, Connecticut had 19,815 COVID-19 cases and the death toll now stands at 1,331.

U.S. & World

Chicago 46 mins ago

Watch: Dad Announces Baby’s Birth Through Hospital Window

coronavirus 11 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Defiant Pastor Arrested; FDA OKs 1st At-Home Testing Kit

The briefing comes on the first full day that Connecticut residents are required to wear masks or face coverings in public situations where they cannot maintain an appropriate social distance.  

The order went into effect at 8 p.m. Monday.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us