coronavirus pandemic

Governor to Hold News Conference on Helping Small Businesses Amid Pandemic

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The governor will be holding a news conference this morning to discuss support for the state’s small businesses during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. with David Lehman, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development; Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association; and the owners of several small businesses that are participating in the state’s Business Recovery Grant program.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

social distancing 3 hours ago

Doom and Gloom COVID-19 Headlines Aren't Changing Behavior — They're Part of the Problem

crowd size 3 hours ago

The Science Behind Crowd Size Estimates Is Complicated by Politics and Privacy

U.S. Capitol Riots 19 hours ago

A Former FBI Agent Breaks Down How Capitol Police Should Have Prepared for the Riots

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemic
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us