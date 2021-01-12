Governor to Hold News Conference on Helping Small Businesses Amid Pandemic

The governor will be holding a news conference this morning to discuss support for the state’s small businesses during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. with David Lehman, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development; Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association; and the owners of several small businesses that are participating in the state’s Business Recovery Grant program.
