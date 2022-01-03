There is ‘Rampant Community Spread' of COVID-19 in Conn: Governor

Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday that there is "rampant community spread" of COVID-19 and Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said the state's positivity rate is us to 21.5 percent.

The last time the state released information on the state’s COVID-19 positivity was on Thursday when it had reached a then-record high of 20.33 percent.

Lamont urged people to get COVID=19 vaccines and said the state is distributing N95 masks.

Multiple school districts across Connecticut have canceled classes for Monday because of an increase in COVID-19 cases statewide.

As of Thursday, 1,151 people were hospitalized in Connecticut with COVIID-19.

The news conference comes on the first day back to school since the winter break for students in the state and several schools were delayed this morning and others are closed because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Lamont was at Stamford Health for an update on the hospital’s ongoing COVID-19 efforts and held a news conference at 10 a.m.

Lamont was joined by Senator Richard Blumenthal, Mayor Caroline Simmons, Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani, and Stamford Health CEO Kathleen Silard.

Juthani said the omicron variant is in every county in the state.

She is urging people to take mitigation efforts, including staying home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses and to wear a face mask.