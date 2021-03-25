Governor, Tribal Leaders to Speak After CT Reaches Gaming Agreement Sports Wagering, Online Betting

The state of Connecticut reached a deal with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and Mohegan Tribe to allow for sports wagering and online betting and the governor and tribal leaders will be holding a news conference this morning.

Earlier in March, the state announced a deal with the Mohegan Tribe, but at the time, said it was still negotiating for a new agreement with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, owners and operators of Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard.

The new deal includes an 18 percent tax rate on new online gaming for the first five years followed by a 20 percent tax rate for the next five years, along with a 13.75 percent tax rate on sports wagering, according to the governor's office.

A release from the governor's office said the deal with "generate tens of millions of dollars in new revenue for the state."

The agreement would ultimately need approvals from the state General Assembly and the U.S. Interior Department.

Leaders of both tribes applauded the deal.

“We’re proud of this landmark agreement with the State of Connecticut that cements a historic moment for our Tribal Nation,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler said in a statement. “This agreement bolsters the state’s economic development and growth, and allows us to develop a stable economic foundation for the future of our tribal community.”

“This will allow Connecticut to generate tax revenues from sports and online gaming that are competitive with other states, to the benefit of both state and local municipal budgets, as well as our tribe’s members," Mohegan Tribal Council Chairman James Gessner Jr. said in a statement. "We look forward to continued work with the General Assembly on this topic, especially the many dedicated legislators who have partnered with and supported Connecticut’s tribes throughout this process.”

The Connecticut Lottery would be allowed to offer sports wagering along with the tribes, as well as operate 15 retail sports betting locations, run new retail sports betting venues in Hartford and Bridgeport and expand online lottery offerings.

Both tribes also agreed to stop development of a casino in East Windsor through the duration of the deal. The East Windsor casino was aimed at curbing competition from the MGM Springfield casino in Springfield, Mass. Lamont has been unenthusiastic about the project.

Lamont, Mohegan Tribe Chairman James Gessner Jr. and Mashantucket Pequot Chairman Rodney Butler will hold a news conference at 11 a.m.