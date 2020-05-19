Connecticut Governor’s Latest Executive Order Affects Camps, Summer School

The governor issued an executive order on Monday night that will affect summer school, day camps and residential camps.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s latest executive order prohibits day camps that weren’t already operating as of May 5 from beginning operations until June 22 and cancels resident camps.

He is also prohibiting summer school programs from starting before July 6 “unless earlier extended, modified, or terminated by the governor.”

His executive order "enhances health procedures" for all day camps, requiring them to comply with the limitations on child group sizes and enhances health procedure requirements placed on child care programs.

His executive order “enhances health procedures” for all day camps, requiring them to comply with the limitations on child group sizes and enhances health procedure requirements placed on child care programs.

The governor’s executive order cancels resident camp operations, prohibiting the operation of resident camps for the duration of the civil preparedness and public health emergency due to COVID-19.

He is also limiting the operation of summer and educational programs operated by local or regional boards of education.

The governor is also permitting the commissioner of the Department of Education to temporarily waive, modify or suspend any regulatory requirements as he deems necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public health.

The governor has also extended the prohibition on large gatherings and restrictions on off-track betting, indoor fitness, and movie theaters to June 20.

Read the executive order here.