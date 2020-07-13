Robert Mueller

Graham Calls on Mueller to Testify Before Senate After Roger Stone Op-Ed

Democrats had previously requested that Robert Mueller be called before the Judiciary Committee, but Chairman Lindsey Graham had shot down the request

In this June 19, 2018, file photo, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) questions U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director L. Francis Cissna during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images, File

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday that he will grant a longtime Democratic request to have former special counsel Robert Mueller testify before the committee.

Graham's comments followed Mueller's Washington Post op-ed about President Donald Trump's commutation of Roger Stone's prison sentence.

Asked whether Mueller had formally been invited to testify, a spokeswoman for Graham said, "A formal invitation to Mr. Mueller is in the works."

Senate Judiciary Democrats last year called on Graham to request Mueller's testimony to discuss his report at the conclusion of the investigation into Russian electoral interference, but Graham denied the request. Mueller would testify before the House Intelligence Committee later in the year.

