Hartford

20 displaced after fire in Hartford, Conn.

Fire on Grand Street in Hartford
NBC Connecticut

Twenty people are displaced after a fire at a three-story building on Grand Street in Hartford on Thursday morning.

District Chief Darius Ledas said the fire was reported around 4:07 a.m. and firefighters found heavy fire on the front porch.

Firefighters searched the building and wind and weather created challenges, so crews were called out of the structure and a second alarm was struck.   

No one was injured and a bus was brought in to keep the residents warm, safe and dry, Ledas said.

Help will be offered to relocate them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Hartford
