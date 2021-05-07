US Capitol Riot

Grandma Gossip Helped Lead FBI to Capitol Riot Suspect, Officials Say

Robert Lee Petrosh, 51, of Mays Landing, New Jersey, was charged in connection with the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, authorities said

A conversation between two women led to the arrest of a New Jersey man in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.

More than a week after the siege led by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the mother of Robert Lee Petrosh told a friend her son had participated in the mob that stormed into the Capitol, authorities said. That friend then told her grandson, who informed the FBI about his alleged role, according to the document.

Federal authorities first learned of Petrosh when an anonymous online tipster told the FBI he "was on the steps" of the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the complaint. Petrosh's mother's friend's grandson and an FBI officer who knew Petrosh for about 15 years identified him in photos later that month, the document said.

