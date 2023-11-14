Hannah Heck grew up flying standby. Now, she’s jetting across the country with her grandmother, a veteran Southwest Airlines flight attendant.

When 24-year-old Hannah Heck graduated high school, she wasn't certain what she wanted to do next. One thing she was certain of, though, was her love of travel – instilled by her grandmother, 72-year-old Cynthia Heck.

“I always had it in the back of my mind, becoming a flight attendant, since my grandma has been a flight attendant with Southwest for 18 years,” Hannah told NBC.

After taking classes at a local college in Nebraska for a year, Cynthia told Hannah about a regional airport, Mesa Airlines, that hired younger flight attendants.

Hannah applied in May, started training in July, and was flying in August.

“That was my first big girl job,” she said. “That’s really all I’ve ever known.”

A few years later, Hannah applied to work at Southwest.

Cynthia was there every step of the way.

On her first Southwest trip, a day packed full with five trips, Cynthia rearranged her schedule and flew from her home in Las Vegas to be with Hannah as they flew out of Oakland.

As the flight took off, their fellow flight attendant jokingly told the passengers it was Hannah's first day and to take any issues they have with her up with Cynthia.

“I think it is so special that she got to be on my first flight, because a lot of people don’t have the opportunity to say that,” Hannah said. “It was exciting.”

The two have since done several trips together and love interacting with passengers.

Hannah said people often mistake Cynthia for being her mother.

“I think our passengers really get a kick out of seeing us flying together and that she is truly my grandma,” Hannah said.

The duo have always been close, though. They share a love for cooking, baking, and sewing.

Although the midwest native teaches Hannah much about these cozy activities, she also teaches her granddaughter importance of “having a big heart.”

Hannah encourages grandchildren to spend as much time as possible with their grandparents.

“Just be present and have gratitude for those people and the relationships that you have,” Hannah said. “Tell them you love them, go see them.”