Grant Williams Breaks Steph Curry's Game 7 Record for 3-Point Attempts

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has the league's all-time record for 3-point field goals, but he no longer possesses the record for most 3-point attempts in a Game 7.

The new owner of that mark? That would be Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, who had the game of his life in a 109-81 win over the Milwaukee Bucks to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Williams had 27 points -- his most in a game, regular or postseason, since he was at the University of Tennessee -- and went 7 of 18 from beyond the arc, shattering Curry's previous record of 15 attempts from deep in the seventh game of a postseason series.

The seven makes from 3-point land in a Game 7 matched an NBA record co-owned by Curry, as well as former Celtic Marcus Morris. Curry went 7 for 15 in a 101-92 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals.

The Batman was busy throughout the afternoon for the C's, even trying to infiltrate a Bucks huddle in the first half. He scored the first points of the game, a 3-pointer from the corner, overcoming a brief cold stretch to keep on firing from deep and propelling Boston to a battle with the Miami Heat in the conference finals for the second time in the last three seasons.

Williams shot a career-high 47.5 percent from 3-point range during the regular season.