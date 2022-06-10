Grant Williams Defends TD Garden Crowd After Draymond Green Chants

Grant Williams defends Garden crowd after NSFW Draymond chants originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The fans at TD Garden ruffled a lot of feathers on the Golden State Warriors' side Wednesday night by chanting some not-so-nice words at Draymond Green.

But the Celtics don't seem too concerned with how their fans acted.

Boston big man Grant Williams downplayed Garden fans directing some expletive-laden chants toward Green during Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

"Not the worst things I've heard, I feel like," Williams said. "Some of those chants, you just accept. Some people respond to them well, some embrace them; others, they shy away from them."

Green said he wasn't upset by the chants, telling reporters after Game 3 that the crowd was "just talking" and "did what I expected." Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and star guard Klay Thompson both admonished Celtics fans for using foul language, however -- "Real classy. Good job, Boston," Thompson said -- while Green's wife ripped the crowd in a lengthy social media post.

Williams, who added 10 points and five rebounds off the bench in Boston's 116-100 win, said Wednesday night's chants were another example of C's fans keeping it real.

"I feel like the Garden fans don't hold back. That's what I love about them," Williams said. "They're going to be there for you on the positive side, and they're going to let you know whether you're doing the right thing or not. When we were losing last year, they were doing the same thing to us. So we respect it."

Williams added that he feeds off opposing fans' chants when the Celtics are on the road.

"As a player for me, I love it because at the end of the day they're doing it for a reason," Williams said. "... Especially if you're on the road, like you're going to get that no matter where you go."

Boston fans certainly aren't the first to hurl expletives at opposing players, and Green certainly wasn't their first target this postseason (see: Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen in the second round).

Perhaps the Warriors were just trying to stick up for their teammate, but they'll need to ignore the noise in Friday's Game 4 at TD Garden -- because it isn't going away.