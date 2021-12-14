Grant Williams Explains Exchange With LeBron, Scuffle With Bobby Portis

Grant Williams explains exchange with LeBron, scuffle with Portis originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Grant Williams isn't afraid to mix it up with other players on the court. He's made that abundantly clear with a couple of standout moments this past week.

The Boston Celtics forward was seen engaging in an animated back-and-forth with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James during their Dec. 7 matchup at Staples Center. Williams did most of the talking while on the C's bench.

Then, in Monday night's win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Williams got tangled up with Bobby Portis leading to a brief scuffle.

Williams shared his side of the story for both incidents on a brand new episode of "Celtics Post Up" with Chris Forsberg and Amina Smith.

"It's one of those things where you don't ever wanna be thrown down or be that guy that lets someone push you around. So, just letting (Portis) know I wasn't going for it," Williams said. "Bobby's the type of guy who's going to compete no matter who it is. He doesn't care if it's me, LeBron, or whoever down the line, he's going to play with that intensity.

"So, just letting him know I'm matching it. We're not trying to get suspended out there, so if we really had an issue we'd take it somewhere else. But at the end of the day, we were just competing at the highest level and playing basketball."

As for that LeBron exchange, Williams says it was just some playful trash-talk.

"He chased down Dennis (Schroder) for the block and got a foul call," Williams said. "So I said, 'That's the same call I got on you in our first game.' And he was like, 'You're comparing my chasedown block to your chasedown block?' I said, 'Yes I am.' He said, 'No you're not.' ... It was just a back-and-forth, like, joking banter as we were getting our butts kicked in L.A."

Williams has backed up his actions on the court with some impressive performances this season. He's shooting 45.3% from 3-point range (43 for 95) and coming off a 17-point game vs. Milwaukee in which he was 5 for 7 from beyond the arc.

