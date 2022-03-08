Grant Williams Makes DPOY Case for Marcus Smart, Robert Williams

Grant Williams makes DPOY case for Smart, Rob Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' No. 1 rated defense has been anchored this season by Marcus Smart and Robert Williams. With 16 games left in the campaign, Grant Williams believes it's time to show his C's teammates some respect.

He made the case Tuesday that both Smart and Rob Williams deserve Defensive Player of the Year honors.

"Starting the conversation, one of Robert Williams III or Marcus Smart should be DPOY!! League’s Number 1 Defense and I don’t think if you as any player in the NBA they would say they want either of those guys matched on them," Grant Williams wrote on Twitter.

Smart caught wind of the DPOY conversation and added his two cents.

"Somewhere in the fine print for winning this is… Rule 47.1A 'No NBA guards without the initials GP are allowed to win DPOY'"

The "GP" Smart is referring to is Gary Payton, the last guard to win the award (1995-96). The only other guards to win DPOY are Michael Jordan in 1987-88, Michael Cooper in 1986-87, Alvin Robertson in 1985-86, and Sidney Moncrief twice in 1982-83 and 1983-84.

Smart is a longshot to win the award at +20000 odds, per PointsBet Sportsbook. That's another sign the veteran, who's twice been named All-Defensive First Team, probably deserves more recognition than he's getting. With the ability to switch and defend every position, Smart's defensive value goes far beyond the stat sheet.

As for Robert Williams, the fourth-year big man is in the DPOY mix with +1600 odds, only trailing Rudy Gobert (+115), Bam Adebayo (+250), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+425). Judging by this nugget from StatMuse, Williams still might not be getting the respect he deserves.

"Players are shooting 6.4% worse than their normal FG% when guarded by Robert Williams. That negative difference is the biggest by any defender with 500+ shots defended this season."

Williams has been a revelation for Boston in his first season as a starter. The 24-year-old is averaging 10.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, and a league-high 2.2 blocks through 53 games played.

As a guard, Smart faces the usual uphill battle of taking home the Defensive Player of the Year hardware. But with the DPOY race more open than it's been in recent memory, Williams has a real shot.

He'll look to build onto his case when the Celtics visit the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.