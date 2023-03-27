Grant Williams ‘Ready to Argue' About Celtics Teammates' All-NBA Cases

Grant Williams 'ready to argue' about C's teammates' All-NBA cases originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Grant Williams wants to see his Boston Celtics teammates recognized for their efforts at the end of the 2022-23 NBA season.

On Monday, Williams took to Twitter with a message for the writers and broadcasters in charge of voting for All-NBA and All-Defensive honors.

"Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both deserve ALL-NBA. Derrick white is all defense! I’m ready to argue," he wrote.

Arguing against Williams won't be easy.

Brown is in the midst of the best season of his seven-year NBA career. The 26-year-old is averaging 27.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field.

Tatum was an MVP frontrunner for part of the season and is averaging career-highs in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.9) per game. White leads all NBA guards in blocks (69) and contested field goal attempts (309).

C's guard Malcolm Brogdon made the case for Brown after the two-time All-Star dropped 41 points in Sunday's win over the San Antonio Spurs.

“He’ll be All-NBA. He’ll make one of the teams this year," Brogdon said.

Brown's numbers will earn him plenty of All-NBA recognition, but there's a catch. With so much talent at the shooting guard position, he'll hope to earn votes as one of the best forwards in the league. That's because players who receive votes at multiple positions are only eligible for the position where they receive the most votes.

Nonetheless, Williams' tweet sums up how Celtics fans feel about Brown, Tatum, and White this season. They undoubtedly deserve the individual accolades, but it's safe to say they'd settle on bringing Banner 18 to TD Garden this summer.