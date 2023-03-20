Grant Williams Surprises Students at Dorchester School for Women's History Month

Grant Williams surprises Dorchester students for Women's History Month originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Grant Williams is doing his part to make a lasting impact off the court.

The Boston Celtics forward recently made a surprise visit to students at the Saint John Paul II Catholic Academy Lower Mills campus in Dorchester, Mass. As part of Women's History Month, Williams read stories to the Grade 5 students about female empowerment.

"We are very grateful for Grant and the time he spent with our Grade 5 leaders this morning to showcase female empowerment not just during the month of March, but during the whole school year," Lower Mills Campus principal Lisa Warshafsky said. "We appreciate our read-aloud and all the things we learned about Grant's ability to shine on our students' academic excellence."

Wiliams shared why honoring Women's History Month by educating the youth on female empowerment was such a meaningful cause.

"Women's History Month is so deserving and so special because we won't give them enough credit for all the things they've done not only now, but in the past," Williams said. "They've been peacemakers. They've been the ones who have been pillars in our community and pillars in our society and leading the way, leading the charge.

"We want to say thank you for all that you do and we are excited to give you not only the credit you deserve, but the love that you deserve."

You can watch clips from Williams' visit below, courtesy of the Celtics: