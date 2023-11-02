Great American Beer Hall to open in Medford

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brand new beer hall is on its way to a space just off Route 93.

A poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page says (via a Facebook post from Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn) that the Great American Beer Hall is planning to open in Medford, moving into a space on Mystic Avenue between Main Street and the Harvard Street/Route 16 intersection. The 19,000-square-foot spot will include food vendors, an outdoor pickleball court, communal spaces for sports and entertainment, and it will offer 90 beers on tap, and Brian Zarthar is one of the people behind the place.

If all goes well, the Great American Beer Hall could be opening next June.

The address for the Great American Beer Hall is 142 Mystic Avenue, Medford, MA, 02155. Its website can be found at https://www.gabhall.com/

