Great beach weather for Labor Day weekend

What an amazing holiday weekend we have dominating over New England. The weather pattern is characterized by a high pressure system remaining over the southern offshore waters for the next few days, leading to tranquil weather with seasonable temperatures ad modest southerly breezes.

However, a warming trend is expected to begin on Sunday, bringing summer-like warmth returning through Labor Day. Dewpoints will rise making it feel like temperatures are in the mid-90s in some areas.

Rain chances are expected to return in the second half of next week, along with decreased temperatures, through elevated dew point will persist.

In the near term, clear skies and calm winds predominate with temperatures in the low 80s. A shortwave disturbance will bring increasing mid-level moisture and clouds, but no storms are expected.

Humidity levels rise with dew points reaching the mid-60s leading to a warm and humid Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s inland.

In the long term, summer heat is expected from Labor Day through Wednesday with dry conditions. The sea breeze may keep Boston and the coasts “cooler” but highs in the upper 80s inland and high humidity will make it feel in the 90s away from the coasts.

Rain chances return later in the week as temperatures decrease with unsettled weather expected for Thursday and Friday.