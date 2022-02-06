Czech Republic Defeats Team USA to Close Out Day 4 of Qualifying

The fourth day of the curling qualifying round ended with Great Britain and the Czech Republic beating China and the U.S., respectively.

The U.S. found itself on the losing end of a comeback. Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys posted a consistent performance, but were upstaged by the Czech Republic who locked in three big periods. Heading into the final two rounds, the two countries were all tied up at seven apiece. The U.S. scored on a power play, but the Czech Republic closed the competition with a three-score period to pull ahead 10-8.

Great Britain, on the other hand, bested China 6-5 in a come-from-behind win. China took a 4-1 lead, but the British duo of Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat responded with a three-score fifth period to tie things up. They outscored the Chinese 2-1 down the stretch to pull out the win.

The final round of qualifying begins Sunday with the top-4 teams advancing to the quarterfinals on Monday. The U.S. is currently on the outside looking in, tied for sixth with the Czech Republic. Italy currently sits in first, having won all six of its games and the lone country to have guaranteed themselves a spot in the semifinals, followed by Great Britain in second.

Persinger and Plys face Switzerland and Great Britain in their final two round robin matchups, with hopes of advancing to bracket play.