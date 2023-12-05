Green Bean Panzanella Salad with Chorizo Vinaigrette

INGREDIENTS:
- 2 TBS EVOO
- 2 cups bread, cubed
- ½ lb FFF Green Beans, blanched and dried
- ½ red onion, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup marcona almonds, coarsely chopped
- Lemon zest
- Fresh Dill and/or Basil
PREPARATION:
- In a large skillet over medium heat, add olive oil and bread to toast on all sides until golden, tossing continually.
- Add blanched beans and Chorizo Vinaigrette. Toss until warm, about 1 minute.
- Transfer to a serving bowl and finish with almonds, zest and fresh herbs
CHORIZO VINAIGRETTE
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 TBS BONO EVOO
- 3 oz Spanish chorizo, cooked
- ½ tsp dried oregano
- 2 TBS Sherry Vinegar
PREPARATION:
- In a small skillet over medium heat, add olive oil and cook chorizo until browned, breaking up any large clumps. Add dried oregano.
- Pour into a small mixing bowl and whisk in sherry vinegar