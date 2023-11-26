Green Line service disruptions to take place on Monday

The MBTA Green Line will have multiple disruptions starting on Monday into early December.

Commuters will have to use alternative routes which include shuttle buses, bus options, and Commuter Rail service between South Station, Back Bay, and Landsdowne.

The MBTA says riders should plan for extra travel time during these disruptions.

The changes in Green Line routes will be as follows:

Green Line Downtown:

No trains between North Station and Kenmore, November 27 – December 5

Orange Line service is a good alternative between North Station and Back Bay, but note that Haymarket will be closed

Shuttles are available between Copley and Kenmore

The Commuter Rail is free to ride between South Station, Back Bay, and Landsdowne

Additionally, no trains to Lechmere December 4 – 5

Green Line B Branch:

No trains between Kenmore and Babcock Street, November 27 – December 5

Shuttles are available between Copley and Babcock Street

The 57 bus is free to ride between Kenmore and Packard’s Corner

Green Line E Branch:

No trains between Copley and Heath Street, November 27 – December 5

The 39 bus is free to ride between Copley and Heath Street and runs parallel to the E Line

Green Line D and E Branch:

No trains between North Station and Lechmere, December 4 – 5

Shuttles are available between Lechmere and North Station

There will also be closures at night which will include the following:

Green Line E Branch:

No trains between North Station and Medford/Tufts, November 27 – December 10, from 8:45 PM through the end of service each day

Shuttles are available between North Station and Medford/Tufts

Green Line D Branch:

No trains between North Station and Union Square, November 27 – December 10, from 8:45 PM through the end of service each day.

Shuttles are available between Lechmere and North Station

The 86, 91, and CT2 buses run between Union Square and East Somerville. These bus routes also travel to Sullivan Square on the Orange Line.

The 87 bus runs between Union Square and Lechmere.

For more information you can click here.