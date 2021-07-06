Gregg Popovich Explains How Jayson Tatum Has Improved Since World Cup

Popovich explains how Tatum has improved since World Cup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Since joining Team USA for the FIBA World Cup two years ago, Jayson Tatum has established himself as one of the game's premier stars.

The Boston Celtics forward has improved with each year of his young career. He's earned All-Star nods the last two seasons and is coming off a 2020-21 campaign in which he averaged 26.4 points per game.

Tatum is back with Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics with Gregg Popovich as his head coach. Popovich, who also coached Tatum at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, explained to reporters Tuesday how the 23-year-old has progressed since then.

Gregg Popovich on Jayson Tatum's progression since coaching him in World Cup: "He’s become more of a two-way player, he’s way more confident, he’s developed more skills, he’s more aggressive and he knows he can dominant people." — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) July 6, 2021

Hard to argue with any of that.

Tatum joins a star-studden Team USA roster that also includes Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.

The United States men's basketball team began their 12-day training camp in Las Vegas on Tuesday. They'll begin play in Tokyo on July 25 vs. France, followed by Iran on July 28 and the Czech Republic on July 31.