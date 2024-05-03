Grilled Asparagus Salad Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 bunch asparagus
- 2 TBS avocado oil
- 1 head fennel, fronds removed, halved and cored and finely slice crosswise
- ½ cup fresh dill, chopped
- 1/3 cup Castelvetrano olives, torn into thirds
For the Vinaigrette:
- Juice from 1 lemon, about ¼ cup
- 1/3 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- ½ tsp honey
- 1 TBS nutritional yeast
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 Tsp Rice Vinegar
- Salt and pepper
PREPARATION:
- Preheat your grill.
- Trim the bottom 2” off of the asparagus and toss with avocado oil. Grill over high direct heat for 2-3 minutes, just until grill marks can be seen.
- Cool for 10 minutes then chop into 2” pieces.
- In a mixing bowl, toss together the chopped asparagus, sliced fennel, dill, torn olives and vinaigrette to taste.
- Serve chilled or at room temperature
For the Vinaigrette:
1. Combine all ingredients in a sealable jar. Whisk or shake vigorously for 20 seconds to emulsify. Taste for salt, pepper and vinegar. Store in the refrigerator for up to one week, until ready to serve.