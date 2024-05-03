recipes

Grilled Asparagus Salad Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 bunch asparagus
  • 2 TBS avocado oil
  • 1 head fennel, fronds removed, halved and cored and finely slice crosswise
  • ½ cup fresh dill, chopped
  • 1/3 cup Castelvetrano olives, torn into thirds

For the Vinaigrette:

  • Juice from 1 lemon, about ¼ cup
  • 1/3 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • ½ tsp honey
  • 1 TBS nutritional yeast
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 Tsp Rice Vinegar
  • Salt and pepper
PREPARATION:

  1. Preheat your grill. 
  2. Trim the bottom 2” off of the asparagus and toss with avocado oil. Grill over high direct heat for 2-3 minutes, just until grill marks can be seen.
  3. Cool for 10 minutes then chop into 2” pieces. 
  4. In a mixing bowl, toss together the chopped asparagus, sliced fennel, dill, torn olives and vinaigrette to taste.
  5. Serve chilled or at room temperature

For the Vinaigrette:

1. Combine all ingredients in a sealable jar. Whisk or shake vigorously for 20 seconds to emulsify. Taste for salt, pepper and vinegar. Store in the refrigerator for up to one week, until ready to serve.

