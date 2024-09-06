Food & drink

Grilled Broccoli Rabe Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 bunch broccoli rabe, washed and trimmed
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 tsp garlic (chopped)
  • 1 tsp Calabrian chili (chopped)
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

PREPARATION:

  1. Blanche rabe in boiling salted water for 30 seconds and shock in an ice bath. 
  2. Squeeze excess water and place broccoli rabe in a large bowl. Toss with chili, garlic  and one tablespoon of olive oil.
  3. Place broccoli directly on the grill and grill until the stems are crisp yet tender and leaves begin to char, about 3 1/2 minutes per side.
  4. In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining one tablespoon of olive oil and lemon juice.
  5. Remove broccoli from the grill. Finish with lemon juice and olive oil. Serve immediately.

