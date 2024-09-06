Grilled Broccoli Rabe Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 bunch broccoli rabe, washed and trimmed
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 tsp garlic (chopped)
- 1 tsp Calabrian chili (chopped)
- 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
PREPARATION:
- Blanche rabe in boiling salted water for 30 seconds and shock in an ice bath.
- Squeeze excess water and place broccoli rabe in a large bowl. Toss with chili, garlic and one tablespoon of olive oil.
- Place broccoli directly on the grill and grill until the stems are crisp yet tender and leaves begin to char, about 3 1/2 minutes per side.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining one tablespoon of olive oil and lemon juice.
- Remove broccoli from the grill. Finish with lemon juice and olive oil. Serve immediately.