Grilled Calamari Salad with Artichoke & Fennel

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ lbs squid, tubes, and tentacles

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3 cloves garlic, crushed

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

1 large sprig of rosemary

Zest from 1 orange

1 fennel bulb, fronds, and core removed and thinly sliced

½ red onion, thinly sliced

1 lemon, juice & zest

12 oz olives, pitted (Sicilian and Kalamata are both nice

12 oz marinated artichoke hearts

¼ tsp red pepper

PREPARATION:

In a large bowl, combine whole tubes, tentacles, extra virgin olive oil, crushed garlic, rosemary sprig, and orange zest. Let this marinate for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator. Preheat your grill to high. Grill the tentacles and tubes for about 6 minutes or until cooked through. Let cool for about 10 minutes before slicing tubes into ¾” wide rings and place in a large mixing bowl. Add sliced fennel and red onion, lemon juice & zest, olives, and artichoke hearts to the grilled calamari. Taste. Add red pepper, salt, and cracked pepper to taste. You can also add more lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil to adjust the flavor. Enjoy!

Watch below to make this step-by-step with Anna Rossi!

Anna Rossi shares two delicious and simple ways you can make one of her favorites from the sea, squid.