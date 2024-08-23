Grilled Halibut with Curry Peaches

For the Halibut
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb Halibut Steak
- 1 tbsp avocado oil
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp coriander
- ¼ tsp cracked pepper
PREPARATION:
- Generously drizzle halibut steak with avocado oil.
- Season generously with salt, coriander and pepper.
- Grill over medium/ medium high 5-7 minutes each side until the internal temperature reaches 140*.
- Serve with Curry Peaches
For the Curry Peaches
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 lbs stone fruit, sliced into wedges
- ¼ cup basil, torn
- ⅓ cup +/- dressing, see below
PREPARATION:
- In a large mixing bowl, gently toss the sliced peaches with basil and dressing.
- Chill until ready to serve.
For the vinaigrette:
- 1 tsp Cumin
- 1 tsp Coriander
- 1 tsp Chili Pepper
- 1 tsp Turmeric
- ½ tsp Cardamom
- Lemon peel and juice
- ¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 scallion thinly sliced
- 1 jalapeno, deseeded and minced
- Salt and pepper
- ½ tsp honey
PREPARATION:
- In a dry pan, toast cumin, coriander, chili pepper, turmeric, cardamom and lemon peel over medium heat for 2-3 minutes until aromatic.
- Place toasted spices in a jar and add lemon peel, extra virgin olive oil, scallion, jalapeno, salt and pepper and honey. Tightly screw down the lid and shake vigorously for 30 seconds or until a creamy emulsified color. Taste and adjust for salt and lemon. Refrigerate until ready to use.