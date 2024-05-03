recipes

Grilled Pound Cake with Roasted Berries in Wine a la Mode

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 Vanilla Pound Cake 
  • 4 TBS good butter, room temperature
  • ¼ cup +/- granulated sugar

For the roasted berries in wine

  • 4 cups of your favorite berries, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and/or blueberries are all nice fresh is best
  • ¼ cup granulated sugar
  • Zest from ½ lemon
  • 1 sprig of fresh thyme
  • ½ cup red wine like Chianti or Pinot Noir
PREPARATION:

  1. Preheat your grill on high.
  2. Slice The Fresh Market pound cake into 1 ¼” slices. Smother both sides generously in butter and heavily sprinkle with granulated sugar.
  3. Drop the heat to low on your grill and gently place the butter and sugared pound cake directly on the cooking grids. Sear 2-3 minutes until color forms. Flip and sear on the second side 2-3 minutes.
  4. Meanwhile, in a grill safe pan, combine the berries, sugar, lemon zest, fresh thyme and wine. Place over direct heat on the grill and roast for 10-15 minutes until berries have released their juice, broken down slightly and reduced slightly into a syrupy thickness. Lower the heat if necessary, so as not to burn the berries. Raise the heat if necessary so the mixture bubbles gently and can reduce.
  5. Discard thyme sprig and transfer sauce to a serving pitcher or bowl.
  6. To serve, plate the grilled pound cake, followed by a scoop of ice cream (like Graeter’s Vanilla Bean) and top with the roasted berries in wine sauce.

