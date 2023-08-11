Grilled Swordfish Salmoriglio with Mezze Tapenade

INGREDIENTS:
For the swordfish
- 2 lbs swordfish, 1”-1 ½” thick cut
- 2 lemons, zested and juice reserved
- 1 TBS garlic, minced
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 TBS fresh oregano, minced
- Pinch of kosher salt
- Pinch of cracked pepper
- ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
For the Tapenade
- 2 TBS Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- ½ cup yellow pepper, finely chopped
- ¾ cup your favorite mix of green and black olives, chopped
- ¼ cup capers
- Juice from 1 lemon
- 1 sprig rosemary
- 1 sprig thyme
- 1 sprig oregano
- Splash of white wine
PREPARATION:
For the swordfish
- Preheat your grill to medium-high/high. Place the swordfish in a rimmed baking dish.
- Prepare the marinade for the swordfish. In a small bowl whisk together lemon zest, garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Pour half the mixture over the swordfish and let sit at room temperature on the counter for 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, whisk lemon juice into the remaining marinade mixture and set aside for a finishing dressing.
- To grill the swordfish, brush off any large pieces of herbs and garlic from the filet before placing them over direct heat. Grill for about 6 minutes on each side and cook until the internal temperature reaches 145*.
For the tapenade
- Over medium heat in a medium pan, add extra virgin olive oil and tomatoes, and cook for 2 minutes. Add yellow peppers, olives, capers, lemon juice, rosemary, thyme, and oregano, and simmer for 4 minutes. Add white wine and cook for 2 more minutes. Keep warm until ready to serve.