recipes

Grilled Watermelon Halloumi Skewers, Hot Honey Drizzle Recipe

Original Recipe by @annarossiofficial

NBC Universal, Inc.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 16 x 1 ½” cubes Watermelon 1 TBS vanilla extract
  • 1 LB halloumi sliced into 1 ½”x 1 ½”x ¾” blocks
  • Fresh mint leaves 
  • ½ cup honey
  • 1 TBS apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ tsp red pepper flake
  • 1 segmented grapefruit, segments and juice 
  • Fresh mint and chopped pistachios make a beautiful garnish
  • EVOO
  • Salt
  • ¼ cup pistachio, crushed

PREPARATION:

  1. Skewer Watermelon and Halloumi, alternating and placing a mint leaf between each layer.
  2. Preheat the grill on high for 20 minutes.
  3. Drizzle skewers with EVOO and a pinch of Kosher salt.
  4. Grill over direct flame, about 3 to 4 minutes per side until gorgeous grill marks are visible.
  5. Prepare the hot honey-soaked grapefruit by combining honey, apple cider vinegar, red pepper flakes and segmented grapefruit and juice in a small pot and warm over indirect heat. Warm to infuse flavors for 5 -10 minutes, careful not to bring to a boil.
  6. To serve, serve skewers on a board and spoon loads of hot honey-soaked grapefruit. Garnish with mint and pistachio. 
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

recipesanna rossiChefs Pantry
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us