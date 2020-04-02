Gronk to Compete in Virtual Beer Pong Tournament

Who knew virtual beer pong was a thing?

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski apparently is set to compete in a virtual beer pong tournament hosted by Post Malone to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts, according to TMZ Sports. The tournament will be live-streamed on the @ballinacup Instagram over eight days and the winners will receive a trophy and wrestling belts.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Gronkowski will be partnered with his girlfriend Camille Kostek, and they aren't the only familiar faces in the tournament. Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola and former Boston Bruins forward Tyler Seguin also will compete in the competition.

The first round kicks off on Friday with Gronkowski and Kostek taking on Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and USWNT star Mallory Pugh. Amendola will take on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Saturday and Seguin will take on New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman on Monday, April 6.

Listen and subscribe to Phil Perry's Next Pats Podcast here:

11,000+ have filled out their bracket so far for @theballinacup. $1000 dollars to whoever comes in first place $500 gift card to the @barstoolsports store for 2nd. Only question is why haven't YOU filled out a bracket????



⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/HIM35ZHdqX pic.twitter.com/xAWm7PbHYx — Hank Lockwood (@hen_ease) April 1, 2020

It's no surprise Gronkowski signed up to compete in this tournament -- he loves to party after all.

This definitely is something out of the ordinary, but it should be pretty comical to watch Gronkowski, Amendola and Seguin compete to see who the king of beer pong is.