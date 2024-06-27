Conn. police look for car in search for missing 2-year-old girl

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 2-year-old girl missing from Groton.

Payton Collier was reported missing Thursday.

According to police, Payton is Asian with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 2-feet tall and weighs 30 pounds.

Police are searching for a black Honda Civic with Connecticut license plate BN82240.

The girl is believed to be in the custody of her mother, but police say they have reason to believe they need to conduct a welfare check on the toddler.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or knows where Payton could be is asked to call the City of Groton Police Department at (860) 445-2451.