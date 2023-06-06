boston restaurant talk

Group of pizzerias that started on Nantucket opens new location in Wellesley

A group of pizzerias that got its start on Nantucket Island has opened a new location in the western suburbs of Boston.

According to Kiat Cormier of the ChewOnThis Facebook group page, Oath Pizza is now open in Wellesley, moving into a space at Linden Square which is on Linden Street just outside of Wellesley Square. The new location, whose plans were first announced here early last year, joins others in Cambridge's Central Square and Somerville's Davis Square along with Chestnut Hill Square on the Newton/Brookline border. (A handful of other outlets can be found around the country, including its flagship Nantucket location.

The address for the new Oath Pizza in Wellesley is 180 Linden Street, Suite 101, Wellesley, MA, 02482. The website for the company is at https://www.oathpizza.com/

