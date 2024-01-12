Harvard

Group of students sue Harvard claiming “rampant anti-Jewish hatred and harassment”

They allege Harvard professors spread antisemitism during class and intimidate the students who object.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Six students have sued Harvard University claiming it has become a “bastion of rampant anti-Jewish hatred and harassment” according to reporting from the New York Times.

They allege Harvard professors propagate antisemitism during class and intimidate the students who object.

The complaint was filed in federal court in Massachusetts, according to the Times.

Harvard has been a focus of controversy due to pro-Israel and pro-Palestine student demonstrations. Harvard's president at the time, Claudine Gay, who had just taken on the role on July 1, resigned after facing criticism amid scrutiny for how the prestigious university handles allegations of antisemitism and for instances of "inadequate citation" in her academic work.

The university declined to comment to the campus newspaper, The Harvard Crimson, citing pending litigation.

According to the Times, Alexander Kestenbaum is the only student named in the complaint, but all six are members of Students Against Antisemitism, a group created last month.

The students are seeking compensation and the removal of professors who they say participated in instances of antisemitism.

