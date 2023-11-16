Guy Fieri's Tequila Cocina at the Hub on Causeway may be replaced by a new restaurant

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Mexican restaurant in Boston that has both a celebrity chef/restaurateur and a local hospitality and entertainment group behind it may be changing into a new spot.

According to an article from Universal Hub, Big Night is looking to replace Guy Fieri's Tequila Cocina at the Hub on Causeway with a new 185-seat place called Play which would feature American food and games. The post mentions that "the operators felt something like that would fit in better with the sports-focused environment surrounding the Garden," though Guy Fieri’s Kitchen & Bar by Boston Common--which is also a collaboration with Big Night--will remain open.

Guy Fieri's Tequila Cocina first opened in the fall of 2019.

