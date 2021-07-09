Crashes, Flooded Roads as Tropical Storm Elsa Dumps Rain on CT

Tropical Storm Elsa is bringing heavy rain to Connecticut and emergency officials are responding to crashes, flooded roads and stranded vehicles.

In Darien, Post Road is closed at Tokeneke Rd and in the area of Interstate 95, exit 11 due to heavy flooding, police said.

A photo police Tweeted shows a person on top of a vehicle and police are asking people not to attempt to drive through flooded areas.

Post Rd closed at Tokeneke Rd and in the area of I-95 exit 11 due to heavy flooding. Please do not attempt to drive through flooded areas. pic.twitter.com/d7r92xqCKA — Darien Police (@DarienPD) July 9, 2021

In Norwalk, Route 1 is closed between Scribner Avenue and Rampart Road due to flooding and police are urging drivers to avoid driving through flooded roadways.

Stamford fire officials are responding to several vehicles and people inside them stranded in water. They are asking people not to drive through standing water.

Fire units are currently operating at numerous incidents involving vehicles w/ occupants stranded in water. Please do not try & drive through areas of standing water. Flash flooding is occurring throughout area. Avoid driving until after the storm passes. — Stamford Fire (@SFDPIO) July 9, 2021

Stamford police Tweeted that roads are flooded and a number of vehicles are disabled due to high water levels at East Main Street and Myrtle Avenue, Elm Street and S. State Street, Research Drive and others. They are asking drivers to avoid these areas if possible.

Police later said East Main Street at Myrtle Avenue is now open. Elm Street at South State Street is still closed and Stamford Public Works is working to clean out storm drains.

#StamfordCT East Main Street at Myrtle Avenue is now OPEN. Elm Street at South State Street is still CLOSED. Stamford Public Works is working hard to clean out storm drains. Continue to drive safe due to flooding in various areas. @StamAdvocate @News12CT @StamfordDowntwn — Stamford Police (@StamfordPolice) July 9, 2021

In Stratford, Route 15 South is closed between exits 53 and 52 because of a tree in the road.

The Hamden Fire Department has responded to a serious crash on Route 15 South and they are warning drivers to expect delays.

The crash is on Route 15 South, between exit 60 and the tunnel.

Fire officials are urging drivers to use caution in the area and expect delays.

companies are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident on RT 15 southbound between exit 60 and the tunnel. please use caution in the area and expect delays. — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) July 9, 2021

State police said there are few crashes throughout the state. They are urging drivers to keep speeds down and avoid distractions.