Hampus Lindholm Injury: Bruins Coach Says Star D-Man ‘Not Doing Well' After Hit

By Nick Goss

The Boston Bruins lost their second-best defenseman to injury in Game 2 of their first-round playoff matchup versus the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm was on the receiving end of a massive hit from Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov in the second period.

Lindholm laid on the ice for a bit before being helped up. Taylor Hall and Jake DeBrusk assisted him on the skate back to the bench.

The B's eventually ruled out Lindholm for the rest of the game with an upper body injury. 

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after his team's 5-2 loss that Lindholm is "not doing well."

We won't pretend to be doctors, but it would be pretty surprising if Lindholm played in Game 3 at TD Garden on Friday night. 

If Lindholm does miss more time in this series, the next guys up are Mike Reilly and Josh Brown.

Reilly is a more offensive-minded player who struggles against aggressive forechecking teams like the Hurricanes. Brown is a physical, defensive-minded defenseman who played in just six games for Boston after the team acquired him at the March 21 trade deadline.

Neither player brings the same two-way skill set to the ice that Lindholm does -- not even close -- but Cassidy doesn't have any other options.

