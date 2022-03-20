Hampus Lindholm Reveals Why He Signed Contract Extension With Bruins After Trade

Lindholm reveals why he signed contract extension with Bruins after trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins wasted no time agreeing to a long-term contract extension with star defenseman Hampus Lindholm after they acquired him in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Lindholm agreed to an eight-year, $52 million contract with a $6.5 million salary cap hit. It also reportedly includes a no-movement clause.

The 28-year-old defenseman met with Boston reporters for the first time Sunday in a Zoom video call. He explained why signing a lengthy extension with the Bruins was the right decision for him.

"For me, that was a tough decision, Lindholm said. "It's not easy to extend your career that long in a place you haven't lived. But for me, I go on a (gut) feeling, and the team itself is a great team and they always have -- Boston as a city and a team always has that winning mindset. They find ways to get in the mix.

"That's somewhere I always want to be. I love playing in the playoffs. I've missed it the last few years (in Anaheim). I was very fortunate my first couple years to all be in the playoffs and even go a few rounds. There's nothing more fun. I can only imagine (doing it) in Boston. There's a lot to be done to get there but I'm ready to go to battle with everyone."

Lindholm likely would have had plenty of potential suitors this summer if he hit the market as an unrestricted free agent. Top-four defenseman with his kind of two-way skill set who are under 30 years old are highly coveted.

Boston didn't offer Lindholm the most money per year, but money wasn't the only factor he considered when figuring out his long-term future.

"I got offered more money in Anaheim but it was a little less term," Lindholm admitted. "I think it was going to be around the same in other places. For me, it's about the whole thing. It's about coming somewhere competitive.

"Obviously, Boston has really shown what they think of me as a player and trust me. That's something I can't thank them enough for -- to be able to sign a long-term extension with a great organization like the Bruins. I think that's most players' dream. I'm super stoked and excited."

The Bruins now have a Stanley Cup-caliber blue line with Lindholm joining Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Brandon Carlo among the top four.

Lindholm is pumped to join a team with a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup, and he's confident his addition to the lineup will make an already good squad even tougher to beat come playoff time.

"I think they already have a championship-caliber team. I think any team I come to is going to be a better team," Lindholm said.

"Obviously, I can't speak exactly for the team and how they've been playing, but I definitely think anywhere I go, I know I'm going to make a difference and I'm super excited to come to Boston. It's a good fit for me and I'm excited to see how it's going to go the rest of the year and the years to come."