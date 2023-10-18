Hardball tactics by Jim Jordan allies are backfiring with detractors in House speaker's race

An aggressive campaign by Rep. Jim Jordan's supporters is sparking backlash from Republican holdouts, making it harder for him to become the next House speaker.

Several GOP lawmakers, as well as one member's spouse, have reported a barrage of calls and messages pushing them to back Jordan, R-Ohio, in his struggling candidacy. One even said she has received death threats.

The wife of Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., has received anonymous, threatening text messages this week pressuring her to persuade her husband to support Jordan.

After Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, was removed as Speaker of the House, President Joe Biden expressed concern that congressional infighting could upend efforts to support Ukraine. “It’s overwhelmingly in the interest of the United States of America that Ukraine succeed.”

And Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., said he was so upset with pro-Jordan robocalls to voters in his South Florida district that he personally told Jordan to call off the attack dogs.

Jordan’s foes, who for the past two days have blocked him from winning the speaker’s gavel, face an aggressive pressure campaign from his allies and conservative grassroots activists to stop their opposition and flip to yes.

But the bloc of roughly 20 anti-Jordan Republicans say that they aren’t caving and that the hardball tactics are backfiring.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.