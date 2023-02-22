Harpoon Brewery Releases First THC-Infused Beverage

Harpoon Brewery, founded in Boston, has launched its first cannabis beverage: Rec. Weed.

The beverage, made in partnership with Novel Beverage Company based in Maine and Massachusetts, is non-alcoholic and has 5 milligrams of THC. Rec. Weed is made with passionfruit puree and green tea, has 25 calories and 3 grams of sugar per can.

Dan Kenary CEO and co-founder of Harpoon said that the company is keeping up with an adult beverage space that is "constantly evolving."

“With THC now legalized in states across much of the country – especially here in the Northeast – we saw not only high demand for a THC-based beverage, but an opportunity to experiment in a way that would uniquely leverage our strengths in the beer world,” he said.

