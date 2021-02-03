Charlton

Hartford Man Fatally Hit by Tractor-Trailer After Exiting Car on Mass. Pike: Police

The man apparently exited his Toyota Camry after it became disabled in the breakdown lane, police said

By Young-Jin Kim

A 33-year-old Hartford man was fatally struck by a tractor-tralier on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton late Tuesday after he apparently exited his vehicle on the side of the highway, authorities said.

According the Massachusetts State Police, the man exited his Toyota Camry after it became disabled in the breakdown lane on the eastbound side of the Mass. Pike around 11:20 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was standing to the left of the vehicle, which had its driver's door opened and jutting into the right travel lane. The tractor-trailer struck both the man and the door. The man was declared dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Camry, a 35-year-old Hartford man, was not injured. The driver of the truck remained at the scene and was not injured.

No further information was immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

