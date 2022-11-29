Hartford

Mayor of Connecticut's Capital City Says He Will Not Run for Another Term

Bronin has been mayor of Hartford for seven years

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has announced that he will not seek another term.

Bronin said it was a decision he wrestled with and thought about it for a while.

“I’m so grateful for the chance to do work that I love for this city that I love for the last seven years. Together, we’ve made Hartford stronger. But today I’m announcing that I won’t be running for a third term next year. It’s time to pass the baton,” Bronin posted on Twitter.  

You can watch his video below.

