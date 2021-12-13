2 People Found Dead Inside Hartford, Conn. Home: PD

Two people were found dead inside a Hartford home on Fenwick Street Monday night, police said.

Hartford Police are actively investigating the deaths, which happened at approximately 6 p.m. Responding officers said they found found a man and woman, both believed to be in their 20s, shot to death inside a multi-family home.

A third-party reported to police that there was a body inside of the apartment.

Police were not aware there was a second victim when they first arrived at the scene, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

Officials said the crime scene is contained to the first floor, or 45 Fenwick St. A large police presence remains in the area as police conduct their investigation.

Both the man and woman are believed to have died from gunshot wounds. The incident is "clearly targeted" but police said they're unsure if the incident is isolated.

Authorities said they're looking for suspects. Police expect to remain at the scene for most of the night knocking on doors and looking at cameras as a part of their investigation. They say there is a large crime scene to process.

The deaths mark the city's 34th and 35th homicides of the year.

There is no danger to the public at this time, according to police.

Officials said they don't believe anyone else was home at the time of the shooting.

An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene says multiple streets in the area are blocked off.