Hartford Police Investigating Homicide; Road Blocked By Hartford Hospital

Hartford Police are investigating a homicide and Retreat Avenue is blocked off near Hartford Hospital. Maple Avenue is also closed toward Seymour Street.

Police said someone called them at 5:44 a.m. after seeing someone in the road who might have been hit by a vehicle and officers noticed the man had been assaulted.

The victim, a man in his 30s, died at the hospital. Police said he had a gunshot wound.

The major crime squad has been called in.