Hartford

Hartford Police Investigating Homicide; Road Blocked By Hartford Hospital

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hartford Police are investigating a homicide and Retreat Avenue is blocked off near Hartford Hospital. Maple Avenue is also closed toward Seymour Street.

Police said someone called them at 5:44 a.m. after seeing someone in the road who might have been hit by a vehicle and officers noticed the man had been assaulted.

The victim, a man in his 30s, died at the hospital. Police said he had a gunshot wound.

The major crime squad has been called in.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

social media 2 hours ago

Success Kid or Grumpy Cat: How A New Small Claims Copyright Court Could Change What You Can Do Online

Cinderella 18 hours ago

Wish Granted! Fans Rejoice as Brandy, Whitney Houston's ‘Cinderella' Heads to Disney Plus

Super Bowl LV 20 hours ago

Super Bowl LV Fun Facts and Firsts

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us