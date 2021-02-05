Hartford Police Investigating Homicide; Road Blocked By Hartford Hospital

Hartford Police are investigating a homicide and Retreat Avenue is blocked off near Hartford Hospital. Maple Avenue is also closed toward Seymour Street.
Police said someone called them at 5:44 a.m. after seeing someone in the road who might have been hit by a vehicle and officers noticed the man had been assaulted.
The victim, a man in his 30s, died at the hospital. Police said he had a gunshot wound.
The major crime squad has been called in.
