State police identify 2 people found dead in a burning vehicle in Connecticut

Police on Roosevelt Drive in Oxford on May 30, 2024,
State police have identified the two men who were found dead in a burning vehicle in Oxford last week.

State police said 36-year-old David J. Rivera and 39-year-old Carlos O. Calderon were found dead in a vehicle on Route 34 in Oxford on the morning of May 30.

They were both from Hartford.

State police were called to respond around 4:10 a.m. and found the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Once firefighters put the fire out, Rivera and Calderon were found dead in the vehicle.

Members of the Western District Major Crime Squad are investigating.

