Conn. School Nurse on Leave After Posting Comments About LGBTQ+ Students: Supt.

A Hartford school nurse has been put on administrative leave after allegedly posting comments about Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Questioning Hartford Public Schools students on social media.

According to the superintendent, the nurse posted inappropriate comments in a Facebook group, including private and personal details about a specific student.

Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez sent a letter about the nurse to the Hartford Public Schools community Monday.

"The nurse used a personal social media account; however, the manner in which the comments were shared, and the values they express are totally inconsistent with what we stand for. HPS does not tolerate any language that could be harmful to our community," Torres-Rodriguez said in the letter.

She went on to say the school district is taking the matter very seriously.

"Hartford Public Schools strives to provide an inclusive environment where all students feel seen, valued, respected, and heard. We uphold all of our staff to a high standard, entrusting them to be caretakers and leaders in the community," Torres-Rodriguez said. "We as a school district are responsible for the health, well-being, social and emotional development, and safety of ALL of the children entrusted to our care. It is our responsibility to support our students’ growth, personal experiences, and social-emotional development. It is unacceptable for any member of our community to make any student feel unwelcome, especially someone that has a responsibility to serve as a trusted confidant and obligation to preserve their personal health and well-being."

The school nurse has been removed while administrators investigate, according to the superintendent.